Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $52,320.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,028. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

