Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) EVP Sells $52,320.00 in Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $52,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00.
Marvell Technology stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,728,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,249,028. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.61.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
