Marvell Technology, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Marvell Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.44. The company had a trading volume of 891,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,602. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The company has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.15, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.61.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRVL. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.57.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $1,932,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $275,516.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,704 shares of company stock worth $14,801,033 over the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth $40,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

