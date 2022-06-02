Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.84.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Wedbush lowered Matterport from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Matterport from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

In other Matterport news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 327,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total value of $1,669,077.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856,310 shares in the company, valued at $101,267,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,956,177 shares of company stock valued at $10,468,412.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new stake in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,870,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 171.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,882,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,504,573 shares in the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,768,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,274,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,819,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTTR stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.60. Matterport has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $37.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 53.37% and a negative net margin of 233.50%. The business had revenue of $28.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Matterport will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

