Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.
Matthews International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matthews International (MATW)
- Don’t Bet On HP Inc Setting A New High
- Coty Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- Perrigo Stock is a Second Half Expansion Play
- Blink Charging Stock Looks to Settle Down Here
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.