Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MATW opened at $31.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.64 and a beta of 1.08. Matthews International has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Matthews International had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $444.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 127,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Matthews International in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Matthews International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

