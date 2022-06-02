Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.67.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $42.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average is $30.95.

Maxar Technologies ( NYSE:MAXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. Maxar Technologies had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

