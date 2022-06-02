Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
MMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $63.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.23. Maximus has a twelve month low of $63.01 and a twelve month high of $94.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.71.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMS. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the third quarter worth $50,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 765 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 840 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.
About Maximus (Get Rating)
Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.
