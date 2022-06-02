McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McKesson in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $23.23 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MCK. UBS Group increased their target price on McKesson to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

MCK opened at $322.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $320.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.33. McKesson has a 12-month low of $184.43 and a 12-month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Castellan Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 739,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,394,000 after buying an additional 149,268 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.69, for a total value of $242,065.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,840.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,347 shares of company stock worth $24,765,317 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

