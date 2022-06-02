Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Medallion Financial reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.72. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medallion Financial.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $37.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.96 million. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 28.27%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Medallion Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley cut their price target on Medallion Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallion Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Medallion Financial by 1,917.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 281.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 277.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Medallion Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 27.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallion Financial stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. 58,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medallion Financial has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $7.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Medallion Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.41%.

Medallion Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Recreation Lending, Home Improvement Lending, Commercial Lending, and Medallion Lending. It provides loans that finance consumer purchases of recreational vehicles, boats, and trailers; consumer home improvements; commercial businesses; and taxi medallions to individuals, and small to mid-size businesses.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallion Financial (MFIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.