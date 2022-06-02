Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.53-$5.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.57.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $97.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.65. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $96.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $131.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $300,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.