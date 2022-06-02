MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEIP has been the topic of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MEI Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.86.

MEIP stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $60.91 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $0.41 and a 12-month high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEIP. Bioimpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $32,977,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,342,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,944,000 after buying an additional 3,002,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,477,000 after buying an additional 1,706,133 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,712,000 after buying an additional 1,123,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 23.4% in the first quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 3,449,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 653,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

