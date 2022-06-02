Membership Collective Group (MCG) & Its Competitors Financial Survey

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Membership Collective Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.8% of Membership Collective Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Membership Collective Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 1 1 6 0 2.63 Membership Collective Group Competitors 611 2678 3372 89 2.44

Membership Collective Group currently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.92%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Membership Collective Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -34.61% -1,577.30% -9.78% Membership Collective Group Competitors -6.51% -44.19% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Membership Collective Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million -$265.39 million -5.85 Membership Collective Group Competitors $2.57 billion -$14.61 million 31.81

Membership Collective Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Membership Collective Group. Membership Collective Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Membership Collective Group competitors beat Membership Collective Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Membership Collective Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

