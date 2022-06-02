MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for MercadoLibre in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s FY2025 earnings at $26.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,670.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $762.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 207.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $990.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,090.18. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business’s revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

In related news, VP La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $931.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total value of $75,645.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 550.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 26 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

