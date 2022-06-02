Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Mercury Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Shares of Mercury Systems stock opened at $62.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 295.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.98. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $72.28.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Mercury Systems by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

