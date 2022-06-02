Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MREO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.
