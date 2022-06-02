Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mereo BioPharma Group (NASDAQ:MREO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with rare diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes BPS-804, MPH-966, BCT-197, BGS-649, Navicixizumab and Etigilimab which are in clinical stage. Mereo BioPharma Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MREO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of MREO opened at $0.53 on Thursday. Mereo BioPharma Group has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $3.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 7.92, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $505,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mereo BioPharma Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,914,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,447 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $534,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mereo BioPharma Group Company Profile

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

