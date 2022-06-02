Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

MTCR opened at $0.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.04. Metacrine has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.57.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. On average, analysts predict that Metacrine will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARCH Venture Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the first quarter valued at $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Metacrine by 84.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 194,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Metacrine during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

