Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metacrine Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. The company’s program includes MET409 and MET642 which are in clinical trial. Metacrine Inc. is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of MTCR opened at $0.49 on Thursday. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of -1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Metacrine ( NASDAQ:MTCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.24. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Metacrine will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $1,793,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 423,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 238,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Metacrine by 1,236.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 194,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Metacrine during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. 13.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET642, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis. Metacrine, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

