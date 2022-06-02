Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank stock opened at $75.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $824.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.42. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $55.95 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.39 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark R. Defazio sold 2,239 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $237,602.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,739.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock valued at $459,361. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,092,000 after acquiring an additional 11,384 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.