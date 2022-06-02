MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 1,571 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,061. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile (Get Rating)
MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.
