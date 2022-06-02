MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) VP David E. Dykstra Sells 1,571 Shares

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) VP David E. Dykstra sold 1,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $149,999.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,945.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,061. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.40 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.90 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $195.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.60 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,232,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,735,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in MGP Ingredients by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,964,000 after purchasing an additional 18,839 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 662,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,098,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,854,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 14.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,531,000 after purchasing an additional 48,798 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients. It operates through three segments: Distillery Products; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

