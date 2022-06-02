Michael Demurjian Sells 53,097 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME – Get Rating) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 53,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $13,274.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,355,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,937.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 16th, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.25, for a total value of $12,500.00.
- On Monday, May 2nd, Michael Demurjian sold 50,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 40,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total transaction of $12,800.00.
- On Tuesday, April 12th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total transaction of $6,800.00.
- On Monday, April 4th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total value of $7,000.00.
- On Monday, March 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $6,800.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $6,600.00.
TYME stock opened at $0.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.45. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $2.02.
Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.
