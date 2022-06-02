Michael Iddon Sells 60,450 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($260,032.89).
Shares of PETS stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 338.80 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 4,355,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,865. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.
Pets at Home Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
Read More
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.