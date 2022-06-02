Michael Iddon Sells 60,450 Shares of Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS) Stock

Pets at Home Group Plc (LON:PETS – Get Rating) insider Michael Iddon sold 60,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30), for a total transaction of £205,530 ($260,032.89).

Shares of PETS stock traded down GBX 8.20 ($0.10) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 338.80 ($4.29). The company had a trading volume of 4,355,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,865. Pets at Home Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 266.80 ($3.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 524.50 ($6.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 318.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 388.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share. This is a boost from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.30. This represents a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

PETS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.01) target price on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 430 ($5.44) to GBX 385 ($4.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 370 ($4.68) to GBX 330 ($4.18) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.21) to GBX 510 ($6.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 478.57 ($6.05).

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

