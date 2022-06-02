Michael R. Wittmeyer Sells 1,835 Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $142,230.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 292,989 shares in the company, valued at $22,709,577.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AMRK traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.07. 127,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.46. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.20 and a fifty-two week high of $89.19. The company has a market cap of $841.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -0.45.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals ( NASDAQ:AMRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMRK. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

