Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microbot Medical.

Get Microbot Medical alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Microbot Medical by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 41,686 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microbot Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microbot Medical stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.99. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

About Microbot Medical (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Microbot Medical (MBOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microbot Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microbot Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.