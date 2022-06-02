Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Microbot Medical.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Shares of Microbot Medical stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.99. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.
About Microbot Medical
Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.
