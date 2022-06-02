Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.53) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Microbot Medical.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of MBOT opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.99. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

