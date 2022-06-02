Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microbot Medical Inc. is engaged in the research, design, development and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. Its product candidate includes the Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus and TipCAT, a self-propelling, semi-disposable endoscope which is being developed initially for use in colonoscopy procedures. Microbot Medical Inc., formerly known as Stemcells, Inc., is headquartered in Hingham, MA. “

MBOT stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 3.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77. Microbot Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Microbot Medical by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $78,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the first quarter worth $81,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth $750,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microbot Medical in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

Microbot Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microbot Medical Inc, a pre-clinical medical device company, engages in the research, design, and development of robotic endoluminal surgery devices targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The company, through its ViRob, TipCAT, CardioSert, and Liberty micro-robotic technologies, developing Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; a disposable robot for various endovascular interventional procedures; and a multi generation pipeline portfolio.

