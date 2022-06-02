Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-$2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94 billion-$52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.87 billion.Microsoft also updated its Q4 guidance to $2.24-2.32 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $355.72.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded down $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $266.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,088,616. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.46. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $243.00 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 19.5% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.