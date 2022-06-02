Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.24-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94-52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.93 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $355.72.

Microsoft stock traded down $6.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.37. 750,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,088,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.72 and its 200 day moving average is $302.46.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 14.7% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 644,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $198,666,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 171,369 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 287,596 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

