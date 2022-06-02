Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Director Buys $28,000.00 in Stock

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) Director Paul F. Truex acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,912. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.28. The company has a market cap of $162.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 3.11. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIST. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 290,626 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 147,767 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIST. Piper Sandler raised Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

