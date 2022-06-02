Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Neal I. Goldman Purchases 54,851 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 54,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,139,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,486.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of MLSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.
Milestone Scientific Company Profile (Get Rating)
Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.
