Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Director Neal I. Goldman Purchases 54,851 Shares

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) Director Neal I. Goldman purchased 54,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $48,817.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,139,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,486.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of MLSS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.97. 12,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,618. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.34. Milestone Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 39.43% and a negative net margin of 79.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Milestone Scientific Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Milestone Scientific by 475.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Milestone Scientific from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Milestone Scientific Inc designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent and STA Single Tooth Anesthesia System that are used for all dental procedures that require local anesthetic.

