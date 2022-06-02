Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.00 million-$895.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $889.95 million.

MCW stock opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mister Car Wash has a 12 month low of $10.87 and a 12 month high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $191.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

In other Mister Car Wash news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

