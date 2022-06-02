Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

