Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jun 2nd, 2022

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEYGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.07 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.19 billion-$12.19 billion.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. CLSA cut shares of Mitsubishi Estate from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of MITEY stock opened at $14.82 on Thursday. Mitsubishi Estate has a 52-week low of $13.16 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44.

About Mitsubishi Estate (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

