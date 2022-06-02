MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.048 per share by the technology company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

MiX Telematics has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MiX Telematics to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

NYSE MIXT opened at $9.81 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $237.50 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other news, CAO Paul M. Dell sold 79,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $38,770.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 114,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $54,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,836,250 shares of company stock worth $4,241,050 and sold 189,230 shares worth $92,723. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 282,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MiX Telematics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in MiX Telematics by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MiX Telematics by 26.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in MiX Telematics by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period.

MiX Telematics Company Profile (Get Rating)

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.