Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $236.62.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Moderna stock opened at $143.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.75.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total value of $26,073.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,706.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 335,305 shares of company stock valued at $49,019,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after buying an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $773,229,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after buying an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Moderna by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after buying an additional 1,319,143 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

