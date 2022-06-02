monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The monday.com provides an open platform which democratizes the power of software so organizations can easily build software applications and work management tools to fit their every need. It operates principally in Tel Aviv, New York, San Francisco, Miami, Chicago, London, Kiev and Sydney. The monday.com is based in NEW YORK. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on monday.com from $430.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.14.

MNDY opened at $110.83 on Thursday. monday.com has a 1-year low of $87.05 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $202.20.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.55. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 22.46% and a negative net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.31 million. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 83.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 3,483.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

