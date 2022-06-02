MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.54 EPS

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MDB traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $241.81. 3,387,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $343.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $403.96. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $10,469,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

