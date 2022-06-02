MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $300.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.06% from the stock’s current price.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.06.

MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day moving average is $403.96. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,390,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 153.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

