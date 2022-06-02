MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Cut to $430.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $585.00 to $430.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 77.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $626.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $460.94.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $213.39 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $343.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.