MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Lowered to $310.00 at Needham & Company LLC

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $362.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $439.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in MongoDB by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MongoDB by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

