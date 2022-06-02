MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $338.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $338.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.61.

MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $343.10 and a 200-day moving average of $403.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total transaction of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 120,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

