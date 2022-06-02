MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $340.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 40.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.33.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $403.96. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total value of $11,238,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in MongoDB by 5.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 60.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in MongoDB by 19.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

