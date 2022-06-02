MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Oppenheimer

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 65.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MDB. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $630.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.61.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.96. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock worth $43,079,955 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $674,390,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $277,934,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MongoDB by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,909,000 after purchasing an additional 318,259 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter worth about $113,395,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in MongoDB by 19.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,028,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,095,000 after purchasing an additional 166,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.