MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The company issued revenue guidance of $1.172-1.192 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.67.

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $4.66 on Wednesday, hitting $241.81. 3,387,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $213.39 and a 12-month high of $590.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.96. The company has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.22, for a total value of $4,889,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,323,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,152,160.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total transaction of $10,842,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

