MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.28) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $279-282 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.04 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Shares of MDB traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.81. 3,387,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,457,919. The business has a 50-day moving average of $343.10 and a 200 day moving average of $403.96. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $550.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of MongoDB from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group raised shares of MongoDB from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.67.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.14, for a total value of $1,110,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,933 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,910,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in MongoDB by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,626,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in MongoDB by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,469,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile (Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.