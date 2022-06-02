MongoDB Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 36,130 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,077% compared to the average daily volume of 1,660 call options.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on MongoDB from $525.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.67.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.10, for a total transaction of $11,238,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at $65,743,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,809 shares of company stock valued at $43,079,955 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $241.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.96. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The business had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 66.70% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The business’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

