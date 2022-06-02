Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $309.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.42.

NYSE MCO opened at $282.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $269.47 and a 1 year high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total value of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 610.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Moody’s by 5.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,254,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,227,000 after acquiring an additional 174,062 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 230.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $5,208,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

