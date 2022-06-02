Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Lowered to $324.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $372.00 to $324.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Moody’s from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.42.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $282.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $315.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $343.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $269.47 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 79.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 177.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

