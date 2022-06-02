Morgan Stanley Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $600.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $550.00 to $600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.45% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.35.
CHTR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $494.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $509.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.77. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $410.33 and a 52 week high of $825.62.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,189,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,264,000 after buying an additional 1,680,069 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,529,000 after purchasing an additional 631,800 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 31.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,888,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,693,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 462.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after purchasing an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.
