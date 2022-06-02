Morgan Stanley Cuts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $40.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on S. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

SentinelOne stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,775,095. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.38. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. SentinelOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock worth $55,009,239 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,106,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Polarity Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

