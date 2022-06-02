Morgan Stanley Lowers Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $110.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

NYSE LYV traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.91. 9,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.29.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.