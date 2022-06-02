Morgan Stanley Lowers Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Price Target to $110.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s current price.
LYV has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $145.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.10.
NYSE LYV traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $95.91. 9,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,628. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.27. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $74.23 and a 12-month high of $127.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 1.29.
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total value of $8,741,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,171,900 shares of company stock valued at $128,340,129 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 505.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.
About Live Nation Entertainment (Get Rating)
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
