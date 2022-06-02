Morgan Stanley Lowers Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target to $6.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.
Shares of LOCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 1,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,996. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.87.
Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)
Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.
