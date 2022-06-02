Morgan Stanley Lowers Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL) Price Target to $6.00

Local Bounti (NYSE:LOCL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Local Bounti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Shares of LOCL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.44. 1,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,996. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.74. Local Bounti has a 12-month low of $4.28 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Local Bounti during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Local Bounti Company Profile (Get Rating)

Local Bounti Corporation grows fresh greens and herbs in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.