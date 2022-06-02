Morgan Stanley Trims Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Target Price to $305.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $318.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.01% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $408.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $439.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $375.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $378.25.

NYSE:MCO opened at $282.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.11. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $269.47 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.8% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

